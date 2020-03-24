Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer The Welkin Tickets at the Lyttelton Theatre, London

    The Welkin

    Lucy Kirkwood's new play The Welkin comes to the National's Lyttelton Theatre

    Important information

    Child policy
    To be confirmed.
    Running time
    2hr 50min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 23 May 2020.
    Access
    Audio-described performances for the visually-impaired and blind on Fri 27 March at 7.30pm and Sat 28 March at 2.15pm preceded by a Touch Tour at 12.45pm.

    Offer The Welkin Ticket Offer Details

    SAVE UP TO £37 ON TICKETS

    £72 / £69 now £35

    Valid for all performances.

    Next Available Performances of The Welkin

    TODAY is 9th March 2020

    March 2020 April 2020 May 2020

    Tags:

    Play

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies