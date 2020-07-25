Tickets to see My Last Supper with Jay Rayner LIVE at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water on sale now!

Imagine you're on the edge of death with just one last meal left to enjoy. What would be on your plate? That's precisely the question food critic Jay Rayner attempts to explore in his latest live production, My Last Supper LIVE at London's drive-in cinema! Enjoy a full-on theatrical experience from the comfort of your own car with the MasterChef judge and restaurant critic Jay Rayner projected on the big drive-in screen this summer!

Don't miss your chance to experience the drive-in cinema this July as you've never experienced it before with a new live show featuring Jay Rayner. Book My Last Supper Jay Rayner tickets London today to secure your spot for an unforgettable night out.

What's Jay Rayner's My Last Supper show about?

After being asked what he would eat as his last supper time and time again by audiences all across the UK, Jay Rayner finally decided to investigate the burning question at hand. What exactly is our concept of a "last supper" and why does it continue to intrigue us so much. Could it be because such a supper presents us with the opportunity to let our inner gluttonous fantasies run wild? Or is it because it's a greedy method of telling our life story? And if that's the case, what would someone like restaurant critic Jay Rayner put on the menu after making a living from eating out for over two decades?

Based on Rayner's latest book, My Last Supper is a barnstorming new show to die for, exploring our own fascination with last suppers whilst exploring what Jay Rayner would eat. Discover how Rayner was introduced to oysters by his late mother, the many different ways he's eaten meat from a pig over the years, and the time he nearly burnt down a hotel due to his love for escargot in bubbling garlic butter. What's more, audiences will have the chance to design their own very last meal.

My Last Supper follows on the major success of Rayner's other sell-out shows, including The Ten Food Commandments, and My Dining Hell, which have taken audiences by storm in the US, UK, New Zealand, and Australia.

The Drive In LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Jay Rayner will speak live on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.