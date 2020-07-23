Tickets to see Sir Ranulph Fiennes live at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water on sale now!

"The world's greatest explorer" (Guinness Book of Records) Sir Ranulph Fiennes, 76, journeys to a new final frontier: The Drive In cinema in London! Experience the spellbinding magic of the classic American drive-in theatre, this time with a fully live production starring the daring adventurer Ranulph Fiennes, who is perhaps best known for being the first man to ever completely cross the Antarctic continent.

What is The Drive In's Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Living Dangerously about?

In Living Dangerously, Fiennes takes us on a wild ride through his life, from his early years risking life and limb to achieve some of the most death-defying private expeditions ever assumed to reaching the summit of Mount Everest at the age of 65.

Amongst Fiennes' other record-smashing achievements include being the first to ever reach both Poles, the first to cross the Arctic Ocean, and the first to circumnavigate planet Earth along its polar axis.

Deeply touching yet fun and light-hearted, Living Dangerously spans Sir Ranulph's childhood days and school mischief, his life whilst serving in the British Army, and his early amateur expeditions to his current professional Global Reach Challenge: his goal to become the first to ever cross both polar ice caps and climb the highest mountain on all seven world continents.

Known for pushing his endurance to the limit, Fiennes is an endless inspiration for all generations and a pioneering explorer with an unprecedented story to tell. Don't miss out!

The Drive In LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Sir Ranulph Fiennes will speak live on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

