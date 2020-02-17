The World Premiere of La Cage Aux Folles has come to London’s Park Theatre

The English language world premiere presented by Park Theatre and Adam Blanshay Productions has opened for a limited 5-week run and it is not to be missed! Tickets for La Cage Aux Folles (The Play) are available now for the production which is being presented in English for the first time. Delve into the original story that inspired four blockbuster films and the Tony Award-winning musical.

What is La Cage Aux Folles about?

An outrageously funny play that gives insight to the nightlife of St Tropez. The story follows nightclub owner Georges and his partner, the dazzling drag artiste, Albin who are renowned for putting on the most fabulous shows in town. However, the real show starts when Laurent, Georges’ son, announces his engagement to the daughter of a right-winged politician who has made it their mission to bring down the curtain on the town’s nightlife. Despite the imminent threat, Georges and Albin attempt to disguise their true nature as they entertain their future in-laws for the sake of their son. But how long will their façade hide who they really are?

Meet the La Cage Aux Folles’ creative team

The original writer, Jean Poiret, was a French screenwriter, actor and director. He is most popularly known for La Cage Aux Folles. In 1973, he wrote and starred in the play, but it was in 1978 and with the film adaptation that Poiret found success.

The new translation of the play comes from Simon Callow MBE. He is an acclaimed writer, actor and director. Callow rose to prominence through acting for theatre, his first-ever job being for Sir Laurence Olivier himself, after Callows sent him a fan letter. He is widely known for his roles in television and popular films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral. As well as his successful career in acting, Callows also pursued directing and writing, having huge success with both.