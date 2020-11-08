Tickets to The Comedy Store Players at Garrick Theatre are on sale now!

The history of The Comedy Store Players

The Comedy Store Players were established on 17 October 1985 at the old Comedy Store venue in London’s Leicester Square. The team of players on that night consisted of Kit Hollerbach, Dave Cohen, Neil Mullarkey and Mike Myers. A month after the opening night the line-up was joined by Paul Merton. Myer and Hollerbach taught the others the games they had originally played in North America which stemmed from games for deprived children in 1950s Chicago. The show has developed over the years, but the basic structure still resembles these games.

Who are The Comedy Store Players cast today?

The players have had additions over the years, but many of the players today have been on the line-up for many years. The cast that will perform at the Garrick Theatre will be Josie Lawrence, Richard Vranch, Lee Simpson, Neil Mullarkey, Andy Smart, plus special guests.

