The Understudy

A semi-staged rehearsed reading of The Understudy comes to the Palace Theatre this December.

Important information

Child policy
Suitable for ages 16+.
Running time
2hr (inc. interval)
Performance dates
7 & 8 December 2020 at 7.30pm
Content
Contains some sexual references and strong language.

December 2020

