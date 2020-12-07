The Understudy Palace Theatre tickets on sale at affordable prices!

The piece weaves a tale of an underdog – a failed husband, a failing father, a failing actor, and the impossible choice he soon must be forced to make between stealing the show and stealing another man's wife.

What is The Understudy about?

Actor Stephen McQueen has just landed a dream West End role. Well, that’s not quite true – what he’s going to be is understudying film star (and 12th Sexiest Man in the World) Josh Harper in the brand new show Mad, Bad and Dangerous to Know, but still…

Whilst he’s waiting for his time to shine, he reflects on his career – one that has spanned everything from (non-speaking) Rent Boy 3 in The Bill to his recent starring role as Sammy in the (low-budget) regional tour of Sammy The Squirrel’s Seriously Silly Safari.

With this new job Stephen’s stage career may be destined for the dizzying heights, but not everything is going quite as well. Stephen’s wife left him two years ago, wondering if he’d ever grow up; his daughter wonders when he’ll get an actual job; worst of all, he’s starting to fall for the leading man’s wife.

Who is starring in The Understudy at the Palace Theatre?

The cast of The Understudy stars James McNicholas, James Norton, Lizzie Muncey, Marie Lawrence, Mina Anwar, Natalie Casey, Sasha Frost, and Stephen Fry.

The Understudy Palace Theatre creative team

The Understudy is written by Henry Filloux-Bennett and based on the novel by David Nicholls. The show is directed by Giles Croft and features lighting design by Chris Brearley, sound design by Alexandra Faye Braithwaite, and video design by Mark Kendrick and Christopher McGill for Dusthouse.

