London Theatre Direct, leading online theatre ticketing agency for the West End, marks 25 years of pioneering ticketing technology and marketing. To mark the milestone, we are celebrating with 25 days of Theatre from 1st September 2024, including exclusive presales, discounted theatre tickets and giveaways. Founded in 1999, London Theatre Direct wants to say thank you to all our loyal customers. Don't miss exclusive 25 hour flash sales, great tickets at £25 for top shows and discounts. Also this September, be the first to book tickets for brand-new shows with our exclusive presales!