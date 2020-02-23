Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    An Audience With...

    Spend an Evening with your favourite star!

    FROM £32
    Miz Cracker Opens 23 February 2020
    FROM £42
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo at Other Palace, London
    Monday Favourites at The Other Palace: Divina de Campo Opens 02 March 2020
    TOP SHOW
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical

    Booking tickets has never been easier to manage with our interactive seating plans you can guarantee you'll get the best seats at the best prices. If you need any assistance booking your theatre tickets, one of our friendly agents can assist you in making a booking. If you need any assistance booking your theatre trip to London, one of our friendly and knowledgeable agents will be happy to assist you in making a booking. Simply call us on 0333 700 8800, or contact us by chat or email. 

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies