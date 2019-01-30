Remaining time: 
    Easter tickets for shows in London's West End

    Looking for something to do in London's West End this Easter holiday? Springtime is here and there are bouquets of shows popping up in the West End. Don't leave it all up to the Easter bunny, guarantee an Easter holiday you'll enjoy by booking tickets to a West End show in April 2019. Want something to do with the kids during their school holidays? London Theatre Direct has something for everyone including the brand new, Where's Peter Rabbit? that's come hopping down the bunny trail and into the Theatre Royal Haymarket just in time for Easter! Only have the bank holidays off? No need to worry. There are plenty of amazing shows playing on Good Friday and Easter Monday. We have tickets to musicals and plays throughout April and over the Easter holidays in particular so take a look at what we have to offer and put some tickets in your (Easter) basket. 

    FROM £18
    Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre, London
    Come From Away
    FROM £22
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre, London
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    TOP SHOW
    Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre, London
    Mamma Mia!
    FROM £24
    Only Fools And Horses at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London
    Only Fools And Horses
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £30
    School of Rock at Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
    School of Rock
    FROM £27
    Six at Arts Theatre, London
    Six
    NO FEES
    The Book of Mormon at Prince of Wales Theatre, London
    The Book of Mormon
    FROM £12
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre, London
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    TOP SHOW
    The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre, London
    The Lion King
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    FROM £24
    The Play That Goes Wrong at Duchess Theatre, London
    The Play That Goes Wrong
    SAVE £41
    Thriller Live at Lyric Theatre, London
    Thriller Live
    TOP SHOW
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical at Aldwych Theatre, London
    TINA: The Tina Turner Musical
    FROM £24
    Waitress at Adelphi Theatre, London
    Waitress
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    FROM £15
    Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall, London
    Witness for the Prosecution

    Painted eggs, tulips and chocolates are everywhere and pastels are the colours of choice. The Easter Bunny is filling up his basket, make sure you do the same! Tickets to a West End show are the perfect way to celebrate the Easter holidays in London. April 2019 sees a wide range of plays and musicals on stage in London and we've got tickets for all the good boys and girls. London Theatre Direct offers amazing availability and fantastic discounts on theatre tickets this Easter. Our interactive seating plans mean choosing tickets has never been easier and our safe and secure payment systems will put your mind at ease. If you need any help booking your Easter theatre tickets, our friendly customer services representatives would be happy to help, just call us at 0333 700 8800.

     

