Looking for something to do in London's West End this Easter holiday? Springtime is here and there are bouquets of shows popping up in the West End. Don't leave it all up to the Easter bunny, guarantee an Easter holiday you'll enjoy by booking tickets to a West End show in April 2019. Want something to do with the kids during their school holidays? London Theatre Direct has something for everyone including the brand new, Where's Peter Rabbit? that's come hopping down the bunny trail and into the Theatre Royal Haymarket just in time for Easter! Only have the bank holidays off? No need to worry. There are plenty of amazing shows playing on Good Friday and Easter Monday. We have tickets to musicals and plays throughout April and over the Easter holidays in particular so take a look at what we have to offer and put some tickets in your (Easter) basket.
Painted eggs, tulips and chocolates are everywhere and pastels are the colours of choice. The Easter Bunny is filling up his basket, make sure you do the same! Tickets to a West End show are the perfect way to celebrate the Easter holidays in London. April 2019 sees a wide range of plays and musicals on stage in London and we've got tickets for all the good boys and girls. London Theatre Direct offers amazing availability and fantastic discounts on theatre tickets this Easter. Our interactive seating plans mean choosing tickets has never been easier and our safe and secure payment systems will put your mind at ease. If you need any help booking your Easter theatre tickets, our friendly customer services representatives would be happy to help, just call us at 0333 700 8800.
Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!
Save shows to your personal wishlist
Get news about your favourite shows
Be first to know about discounts and special offers
Keep track of your orders
We only request Essential Information from your social network or payment account in order to create your LTD account and allow fast sign-in.
Personal details from your social account:
No other personal data will be requested.
Unless you give us your explicit consent we will not email you any marketing messages.
You are signed in .
Disconnect
We use your details to speed up the process.
Checking for sign-in methods...
Forgot password?
|
Create account
We use cookies