Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    English National Ballet Shows in London

    Whether you are just beginning to explore the ballet or are a lifelong aficionado there is no better place to turn than the English National Ballet. ENB offers a wide range of performances from classics like Nutcracker to performances designed to catch the interest of the youngest in your family, like My First Ballet. The English National Ballet performs at multiple locations around London’s West End including the Coliseum, Sadler’s Wells and the Peacock Theatre, so you have no excuse to miss out on their next performance.

    NO FEES
    My First Ballet: Cinderella at Peacock Theatre, London
    My First Ballet: Cinderella Opens 09 April 2020
    FROM £18
    Nutcracker at London Coliseum, London
    Nutcracker

    Catch incredible ballet at incredible prices. London Theatre Direct offers interactive seating plans so you can find the best seats at the lowest prices.Don’t miss out on our cheap and discount ticket offers. If you need help booking your tickets to the English National Ballet, don’t hesitate to call our friendly agents at 0333 700 8800. London Theatre Direct is a full member of STAR.

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies