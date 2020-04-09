Whether you are just beginning to explore the ballet or are a lifelong aficionado there is no better place to turn than the English National Ballet. ENB offers a wide range of performances from classics like Nutcracker to performances designed to catch the interest of the youngest in your family, like My First Ballet. The English National Ballet performs at multiple locations around London’s West End including the Coliseum, Sadler’s Wells and the Peacock Theatre, so you have no excuse to miss out on their next performance.
Catch incredible ballet at incredible prices. London Theatre Direct offers interactive seating plans so you can find the best seats at the lowest prices.Don’t miss out on our cheap and discount ticket offers. If you need help booking your tickets to the English National Ballet, don’t hesitate to call our friendly agents at 0333 700 8800. London Theatre Direct is a full member of STAR.
Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!
Save shows to your personal wishlist
Get news about your favourite shows
Be first to know about discounts and special offers
Keep track of your orders
We only request Essential Information from your social network or payment account in order to create your LTD account and allow fast sign-in.
Personal details from your social account:
No other personal data will be requested.
Unless you give us your explicit consent we will not email you any marketing messages.
You are signed in .
Disconnect
We use your details to speed up the process.
Checking for sign-in methods...
Forgot password?
|
Create account
We use cookies