    School Half Term Show

    Half term is here again! No need to worry about how to fill the day, there are plenty of things to do in London for half term 2019! Don't believe us? Take a look at the half term theatre tickets we have on offer. Spend a few hours at the theatre, take in London and make the best of the school holidays. We've got something for everyone in the family this half term. Take a look at through these West End musicals that are sure to leave everyone with a song on their lips and a spring in their step, even if there is a chill in the air!  Treat yourselves to West End theatre tickets for half term. 

    FROM £18
    Come From Away at Phoenix Theatre, London
    Come From Away
    FROM £22
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie at Apollo Theatre, London
    Everybody's Talking About Jamie
    TOP SHOW
    Les Miserables at Sondheim Theatre, London
    Les Miserables
    TOP SHOW
    Mamma Mia! at Novello Theatre, London
    Mamma Mia!
    FROM £24
    Matilda The Musical at Cambridge Theatre, London
    Matilda The Musical
    FROM £31
    Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty's Theatre, London
    Phantom of the Opera
    FROM £30
    School of Rock at Gillian Lynne Theatre, London
    School of Rock
    FROM £27
    Six at Arts Theatre, London
    Six
    FROM £12
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery at Criterion Theatre, London
    The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    TOP SHOW
    The Lion King at Lyceum Theatre, London
    The Lion King
    FROM £24
    The Mousetrap at St Martins Theatre, London
    The Mousetrap
    FROM £24
    The Play That Goes Wrong at Duchess Theatre, London
    The Play That Goes Wrong
    SAVE £27
    The Woman In Black at Fortune Theatre, London
    The Woman In Black
    SAVE £41
    Thriller Live at Lyric Theatre, London
    Thriller Live
    FROM £27
    Wicked at Apollo Victoria Theatre, London
    Wicked
    FROM £15
    Witness for the Prosecution at London County Hall, London
    Witness for the Prosecution

    If you are looking for something to do with the children during school half term there are many shows and events happening in and around London. Book tickets for a show in the West End or take a tour in or around London. If you need any assistance in booking your tickets our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. Just contact us by email, chat or on 0333 700 8800.

     

