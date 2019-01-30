Half term is here again! No need to worry about how to fill the day, there are plenty of things to do in London for half term 2019! Don't believe us? Take a look at the half term theatre tickets we have on offer. Spend a few hours at the theatre, take in London and make the best of the school holidays. We've got something for everyone in the family this half term. Take a look at through these West End musicals that are sure to leave everyone with a song on their lips and a spring in their step, even if there is a chill in the air! Treat yourselves to West End theatre tickets for half term.
If you are looking for something to do with the children during school half term there are many shows and events happening in and around London. Book tickets for a show in the West End or take a tour in or around London. If you need any assistance in booking your tickets our friendly and knowledgeable staff will be happy to assist you. Just contact us by email, chat or on 0333 700 8800.
Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!
Save shows to your personal wishlist
Get news about your favourite shows
Be first to know about discounts and special offers
Keep track of your orders
We only request Essential Information from your social network or payment account in order to create your LTD account and allow fast sign-in.
Personal details from your social account:
No other personal data will be requested.
Unless you give us your explicit consent we will not email you any marketing messages.
You are signed in .
Disconnect
We use your details to speed up the process.
Checking for sign-in methods...
Forgot password?
|
Create account
We use cookies