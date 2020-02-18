Menu
London Theatres Her Majesty's Theatre
    Her Majesty's Theatre

    This grand Victorian West End theatre has been home to The Phantom of the Opera since 1986.

    What's on at Her Majesty's Theatre

    Her Majesty's Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Her Majesty's Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Her Majesty's Theatre

    Her Majesty’s Theatre is easy to access using public transportation. The nearest tube stations to Her Majesty’s Theatre are Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) and Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/Northern Lines). The nearest train station is Charing Cross Station. The Theatre Royal Haymarket is serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 12, 14, 15, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 159, and 453. The nearest car parks to Her Majesty’s Theatre are the Q-Parks at Leicester Square and Trafalgar.

    Visiting Her Majesty's Theatre

