Menu
London Theatres Bush Theatre
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Bush Theatre

    fostering promising new playwrights and productions in London's West End.

    What's on at Bush Theatre

    Bush Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Bush Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Bush Theatre

    It is recommended to take public transport to the Bush Theatre. The nearest underground station to the Bush Theatre is Shepherd’s Bush Market Station (Circle/ Hammersmith & City Lines). The theatre is also serviced by local bus routes 31, 49, 72, 94, 95, 148, 207, 220, 228, 237, 260, 272, 283, 295, and 316. If arriving by train the nearest rail station is Shepherd’s Bush. If driving to the theatre the nearest car park is at Westfield London.

    Visiting Bush Theatre

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      The High Table
    • 18th February 2020 19:45 Today
      Collapsible
    • 19th February 2020 14:30 Tomorrow
      The High Table
    • 19th February 2020 14:45 Tomorrow
      Collapsible
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      The High Table
    • 19th February 2020 19:45 Tomorrow
      Collapsible

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies