Criterion Theatre
    located at Piccadilly Circus, Criterion Theatre is home of Mischief Theatre’s The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.

    Criterion Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Criterion Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Criterion Theatre

    Criterion Theatre is easy to access using public transportation. The nearest train station is Charing Cross Station. The nearest tube stations to the Criterion Theatre are Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) and Leicester Square (Northern/ Piccadilly Lines). The Criterion Theatre is serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15, 19, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 139, 159, and 453. The nearest car park to the Criterion Theatre is the Q-Park Chinatown. 

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 18th February 2020 19:30 Today
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    • 19th February 2020 19:30 Tomorrow
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery
    • 22nd February 2020 19:30 Saturday
      The Comedy About a Bank Robbery

