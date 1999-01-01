What's on at Ovalhouse Upstairs
Ovalhouse Upstairs Seating Plan
Getting to the Ovalhouse Upstairs
Buses
3, 36, 59, 133, 155, 159, 185, 436 (Oval Station or Kennington Church bus-stop)
Nearest Mainline Rail
Vauxhall (12 min walk)
Tube
Oval (Northern Line, 100yrds) and Vauxhall (Victoria Line, 12 min walk)
Santander Cycle Docks
Kennington Road Post Office, Kennington Lane Tesco and Vauxhall Cross.
Car Park
They have a limited number of accessible parking spaces. On-street parking is available nearby (free after 6.30pm and at weekends.) They are not in the congestion charge area.
Visiting Ovalhouse Upstairs