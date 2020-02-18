Menu
Fortune Theatre
    Fortune Theatre

    The Fortune Theatre has been the home of Woman In Black since 1989

    What's on at Fortune Theatre

    Fortune Theatre Seating Plan

    Getting the best seats at Fortune Theatre

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Fortune Theatre

    Public transportation is recommended. The nearest tube station to Fortune Theatre is Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line); Temple Station (Circle/ District Lines) is also nearby. The Fortune theatre is also well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 168, 171, 188, 341, and 521 from Aldwych Kingsway (Stop F), Aldywch Somerset House (Stop R) and Royal Court of Justice (Stop P). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.

    Visiting Fortune Theatre

