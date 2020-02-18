What's on at Fortune Theatre
Fortune Theatre Seating Plan
Getting to the Fortune Theatre
Public transportation is recommended. The nearest tube station to Fortune Theatre is Covent Garden (Piccadilly Line); Temple Station (Circle/ District Lines) is also nearby. The Fortune theatre is also well serviced by multiple bus stops and lines including the 1, 4, 6, 9, 11, 13, 15, 23, 26, 59, 68 76, 87, 91, 168, 171, 188, 341, and 521 from Aldwych Kingsway (Stop F), Aldywch Somerset House (Stop R) and Royal Court of Justice (Stop P). If driving to the theatre the nearest carparks are located in Bloomsbury Square and Lincoln’ Inn Field. There is also an NCP underground car park in Parker Street.