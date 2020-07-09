Getting to the Her Majesty's Theatre
Her Majesty’s Theatre is easy to access using public transportation. The nearest tube stations to Her Majesty’s Theatre are Piccadilly Circus (Bakerloo/Piccadilly Lines) and Charing Cross Station (Bakerloo/Northern Lines). The nearest train station is Charing Cross Station. The Theatre Royal Haymarket is serviced by bus lines 3, 6, 12, 14, 15, 22, 23, 38, 88, 94, 159, and 453. The nearest car parks to Her Majesty’s Theatre are the Q-Parks at Leicester Square and Trafalgar.
Visiting Her Majesty's Theatre