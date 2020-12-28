Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks tickets now on sale!

Just in time to bring Christmas cheer, Bill Bailey is dancing off the Strictly Come Dancing stage and onto the Lyceum theatre. Whether you're looking for the perfect gift or some incredible stocking filler give the gift of laughter this Christmas with tickets to Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks.

What is Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks?

Bill Bailey has 20 years in comedy under his belt, and this Christmas he is going to spread the laughter to audiences in London! Come with the whole family to enjoy delightful stories, unexpected high-jinx and hilarious happenings over his decades as a travelling comedian. It's everything you would expect from a Bill Bailey show with a seasonal twist! Take a stand-up comedy show, add some music, a bit of song and dance, wild tangents, and wit. Bailey mixes music and comedy without a second thought and takes on issues like politics, philosophy and the pursuit of happiness. You remember Bill Bailey fondly from Black Books, Nevermind the Buzzcocks, and most recently, Strictly Come Dancing, now is your change to see him live on the West End stage!

Is the Lyceum Theatre a COVID Secure venue?

YES! The Lyceum Theatre is a Covid-Secure venue and this production is "See it Safely" certified. This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in socially distanced household bubbles. The bubbles (ranging from 2-6 seats) must be purchased in their entirety. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance. Your e-tickets will indicate an entry time and door number to reduce unnecessary contact with other guests.

There will be hand sanitation stations throughout the venue, face coverings will be worn by audience members and staff at all times (unless you have an exemption or are eating or drinking). The theatre will be deep cleaned and sanitised regularly and will employ temperature testing, a check-in test and trace app and contactless ticketing, ordering and payments.

Holiday fun at the Lyceum theatre with Bill Bailey

This holiday season laughter is the best present. Enjoy Bill Bailey's Christmas Larks with the whole family in a safe and secure environment!