Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks Tickets at the Lyceum Theatre, London

Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks

Bill Bailey comes to the Lyceum theatre this Christmas

This Event has enhanced COVID-19 protective measures

This event has socially distanced seating, meaning seats can only be booked in spread out blocks. This is to ensure guests are spaced at a safe distance from each other during the performance.

Important information

Child policy
This production is suitable for all ages.
Running time
To Be Confirmed.
Performance dates
28 December 2020 - 4 January 2021
Special notice
COVID safety measures and social distancing will be in place front of house, on stage, backstage and throughout the Lyceum Theatre. If you become unable to attend because you are unwell or are having to isolate, you will be able to exchange your tickets free of charge up to 24 hours before your performance. In addition to hand sanitation, face coverings and track and trace, other measures will include contactless tickets, temperature testing and the deep clean and sanitation of the theatre.

Next Available Performances of Bill Bailey: Christmas Larks

TODAY is 30th November 2020

December 2020 January 2021

Tags:

MusicalChristmas

We use cookies