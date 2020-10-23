Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
London Theatres St Martins Theatre

St Martins Theatre

St. Martin's Theatre is the home of Agatha Christi’s The Mousetrap- the longest running show in the West End.

What's on at St Martins Theatre

St Martins Theatre Seating Plan

St Martins Theatre seating plan
Getting the best seats at St Martins Theatre

We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

Getting to the St Martins Theatre

St. Martin’s Theatre can be accessed by several modes of public transit. The nearest tube station is Leicester Square Tube Station, which is 4 minutes’ walk from the theatre. Charing Cross Station is a 10 minute walk from the theatre and there are several bus stops on Charing Cross Street which are serviced by bus lines 14, 19, 22, 24, 29, 38, 40, and 176.If you are driving to St. Martin’s Theatre, limited metered parking is available and after 6:30 pm and on weekends parking may be available on Single Yellow lines. There are car parks at Cambridge Circus (MasterPark) and Upper St. Martin’s and Bedfordbury (NCP).

Visiting St Martins Theatre

Next available performances

TODAY is 9th July 2020

We use cookies