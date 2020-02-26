UK premiere of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan – 13 Tongues and Dust at London’s Sadler’s Wells

Sadler’s Wells brings another exciting UK premiere to London and this time all the way from Taiwan. Inducing more excitement from the Taiwanese company that are renowned internationally is that this new work is coming from both old and new artistic directors. Next year will mark the stepping down of Lin Hwai-Min but 2020 also sees the thrilling new show that is increasingly anticipated. Tickets for Cloud Gates Dance Theatre of Taiwan’s 13 Tongues and Dust in London won’t be available for long as the company will just be treating Sadler’s Wells to a 3-day engagement, spanning from 26 – 29 February 2020.

The Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan

The company was founded in 1973 by Lin Hwai-Min who took the name from the oldest known Chinese dance; Cloud Gate. The company was the first contemporary dance group in the greater Chinese-speaking community. In 2020, Cheng Tsung-Lung will succeed as artistic director following the step down of the founder and director. Also known worldwide as Cloud Gate, they have built an international reputation, acclaimed by all the big-name critics and a fanbase that spreads far and wide due to their extensive touring.

All the dancers are trained in Qi Gong, meditation, internal martial arts, modern dance and ballet. The company, led by Hwai-Min, transform ancient aesthetics into a celebration of modern movement. Their unique and innovative choreographies allow them to celebrate the traditional whilst remaining contemporary and fresh.

13 Tongues & Dust

There will be two parts to the show. Dust will come from founder and choreographer Lin Hwai-Min, in which he uses Dmitri Shostakovich’s response to the Dresden destruction. This forms his own requiem for this century, in which you will see dancers struggle through smoke and dirt as the darkness threatens to swallow them up.

13 Tongues will come from the new artistic director Cheng Tsung-Lung who will combine his memories of selling slippers at the roadside, like he did when he was growing up, with the sights, sounds and vitality of Taipei’s oldest district, Bangka. The dance will be accompanied by the thrilling tales of storyteller Thirteen Tongues.