Menu
London Theatres Sadler's Wells
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Sadler's Wells

    Sadler's Wells is London’s premiere dance venue hosting contemporary dance, ballet, and children’s dance shows.

    What's on at Sadler's Wells

    Sadler's Wells Seating Plan

    Sadler's Wells seating plan
    Getting the best seats at Sadler's Wells

    We recommend trying our interactive seating plan where you can choose a particular seat and get more information about restricted views, etc.

    Getting to the Sadler's Wells

    We recommend using public transportation to get to Sadler’s Wells. The nearest underground station to Sadler’s Wells is Angel Station (Northern Line). Sadler’s Wells has its own bus stop which is serviced by lines 19, 38 and 341. If you are driving to Sadler’s Wells there is free On-street in Hardwick Street and other streets off Rosebery Avenue on weekdays after 6.30pm and from 1.30pm on Saturdays Do NOT park in resident’s bays.  The nearest car park outside the congestion zone is Parkfield Street and there is a large car park in Bowling Green Lane.

    Visiting Sadler's Wells

    Next available performances

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    • 20th February 2020 19:30 Thursday
      Alina Cojocaru
    • 21st February 2020 19:30 Friday
      Alina Cojocaru
    • 22nd February 2020 14:30 Saturday
      Alina Cojocaru
    • 22nd February 2020 19:30 Saturday
      Alina Cojocaru
    • 23rd February 2020 16:00 Sunday
      Alina Cojocaru
    • 26th February 2020 19:30 Wednesday
      Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan — 13 Tongues & Dust

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies