Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor
    Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor at the Sadler's Wells, London

    Crystal Pite & Jonathon Young / Kidd Pivot — Revisor

    The UK Premiere of Kidd Pivot's Revisor for 3 performances only!

    Running time
    1hr 30 mins. (No interval)
    Performance dates
    3 - 5 March 2020.

    March 2020

    Ballet & DanceDramaLimited RunSomething A Little DifferentDance

