Do not miss your chance to see the creators of the Best New Dance Production Olivier Award winner Betroffenheit come back together again with Kidd Pivot to present an intriguing new look at the classic comedic play The Inspector General. Gogol’s 17th-century farce provides the inspiration for Revisor which makes its UK premiere in a limited 3 performance run this spring!

Jonathon Young and Crystal Pite, the creators of the Olivier Award-winning dance piece, Betroffenheit have once again joined forces with Pite’s dance company, Kidd Pivot. This time they have reimagined Nikolai Gogol’s Revizor (also known as The Inspector General). Young’s text has been recorded by some of Canada’s most recognisable actors. They juxtapose language and body movement in this all too salient commentary on political corruption.

Contemporary theatre and dance come together like never before as the company’s eight dancers bring life and contrast to Young’s words. Do not miss your chance to see the latest offering from this award-winning duo.

This stunning UK premiere comes to London’s premier dance venue, Sadler’s Wells, for an extremely limited 3 performance run. Do not miss your chance to see this satirical comedy brought to you by the award-winning team of Jonathon Young and Crystal Pite. Kidd Pivot: Revisor tickets are extremely limited, book now to avoid disappointment.