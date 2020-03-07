Richard Alston Dance Company – Final Edition at Sadler’s Wells

The Richard Alston Dance Company were formed over 25 years ago in 1994 and have since been commended for their musicality and lyricism. Join the company at London’s Sadler’s Wells for a farewell programme and be sure to secure your tickets for Richard Alston Dance Company – Final Edition. This 2-day only engagement will be in high demand for the opportunity to see the celebrated company once more so act quick to avoid missing out!

Richard Alston – A Bio

Founder of the dance company, Alston began his work as a choreographer in 1968 when he choreographed his first work. At the time he was one of twelve of the London Contemporary Dance School, which was newly formed at the time. After leaving in 1972, he created the first independent dance group in the UK; Strider. Alston spent two years in New York to train and when he returned to the UK, began work as an independent choreographer and teacher across the country and Europe. He worked for Ballet Rambert from 1980 to 1992, first as resident choreographer and later as artistic director. In 1994 he created his own company which he made over 50 dances for. He was also commissioned by other companies over the years and is celebrated and honoured widely.

Who’s in the Richard Alston Dance Company?

Alston is the artistic director and works with rehearsal director Martin Lawrance and executive director Isabel Tamen. The company has 8 core dancers who are Elly Braund, Joshua Harriette, Jennifer Hayes, Monique Jonas, Nahum McLean, Nicholas Shikkis, Jason Tucker and Ellen Yilma. The company currently has two apprentices; Alejandra Gissler Hernandez and Niall Egan. The company also has a brilliant creative team, ranging from their own stage managers and production electricians to their own wardrobe supervisors and marketing and media teams.

The Final Edition

For such an illustrious company to be making a farewell after 25 years, it is certain that this will be a grand affair. The programme will illustrate Alston’s dedication to new work and extraordinary music. The show will consist of various collaborations that Alston has famously worked with in the past. Voice and Light Footsteps is accompanied by music from Claudio Monteverdi, the baroque composer. Benjamin Britten’s On This Island will be used by Shine On and will feature singer Katherine McIndoe and pianist Jason Ridgway. Also, on the bill for the big adieu is Alston’s Mazur set to Frederic Chopin and featuring Martin Lawrance’s latest work; A Far Cry.