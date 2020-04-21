Tickets for Northern Ballet’s Geisha available now!

Kenneth Tindall’s first full-length ballet Casanova enjoyed a sell-out run at Sadler’s Wells in 2017. His new ballet, Geisha, seems poised to repeat the feat. Tickets for Northern Ballet Geisha are selling quickly so be sure to secure your seats to Tindall’s amazing follow up to Casanova.

Northern Ballet presents Geisha at Sadler’s Wells

Inspired by an incredible true story and presenting the mysteries of Geisha in a never before seen light, Keneth Tindall’s second full-length ballet comes to life in vivid colour. In a world where beauty and honour are held above everything, two young women find their lives torn apart. The women are connected by sacred promises of friendship but they find themselves caught in a storm when east and west collide.

Forces from beyond the grave call unforeseen retribution down on their world. Their only hope for redemption is an act of true devotion.

The team behind Geisha

Award-winning choreographer Kenneth Tindall is Northern Ballet’s Artistic Director of Digital and Choreographer in Residence. This vibrant and visually amazing piece has been commissioned to help celebrate the company’s 50th anniversary,

Geisha reunites in part the team that brought you Casanova with Tindall as choreographer and set and costume design from Christopher Oram. The brand new custom created score comes from award-winning composer Alexandra Harwood with a libretto by Gwyneth Hughes. Lighting design comes from Alastair West and the production featured guidance by historical consultant Lesley Downer.

Limited London run of Northern Ballet: Geisha

Northern Ballet brings Geisha to the London stage of Sadler’s Wells for 7 performances only! Do not miss your chance to catch this limited run. Tindall’s last full-length ballet enjoyed a sell-out run at Sadler’s Wells so tickets to Geisha are expected to be in incredibly high demand. Book Geisha tickets now to secure amazing seats at great prices.