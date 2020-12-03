English National Ballet Enterprises Limited presents a performance by English National Ballet and English National Ballet Philharmonic.



What is Nutcracker Delights at the London Coliseum about?

English National Ballet has staged a production of The Nutcracker every year since 1950. 70 years later, this tradition lives on, spreading some much-needed Christmas cheer at a time when we all could use it most! In this brand-new special production, over 50 talented dancers and musicians will lead you on a whirlwind ride of this classic ballet's most beloved moments, all set to the music of Tchaikovsky’s world-renowned score.

Join Clara and her enchanted Nutcracker on a wild hot air balloon ride to the Land of Snow. Iconic, charming scenes from the Sugar Plum Fairy, Flowers, Snowflakes, and more await you. Nutcracker Delights is sugary sweet and packed with delectable divertissements that will have you begging for more long after the curtain falls.

