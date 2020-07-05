The Drive In presents The Terminator in London 5 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Terminator today!

The Terminator on The Drive In big screen!

He is back! The Terminator takes The Big Smoke by storm this summer at The Drive In. This Sci-Fi classic from James Cameron stars Mr Universe himself Arnold Schwarzenegger alongside Linda Hamilton in an epic battle to protect one woman to save the future of the world.

Say Hasta la Vista, baby to summer doldrums and pull into The Drive In to relive the cinematic magic of The Terminator on the big screen.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Terminator tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Don't miss your chance to see the fight for mankind's future unfold. Book The Terminator tickets now!