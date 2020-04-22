Relive the magic of the great American drive in theatre - a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances. Bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood, The Drive In brings you the iconic drive in experience, with live actors, classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your automobile.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers; information on how to tune in will be available on the day. Thanks to our top-of-the-range screen, you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

From the latest blockbusters to cult classics, stand-up comedy to live music, The Drive In is this summer’s must-visit London attraction.

Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various

radio apps available on smartphones.

We’ll be serving up all your favourite classic movie snacks, from popcorn to burgers, and details on how to order will be available when you arrive. All orders can be made from your mobile and will be brought to you by one of our drive in attendants in a contact-free manner. Remember, you’ll need to show some ID before receiving an alcoholic beverage!

The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when the attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2 metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses.