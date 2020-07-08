The Drive In presents The Shining in London 8 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Shining today!

Directed by Stanley Kubrick (Lolita, Dr Strangelove, A Clockwork Orange, Eyes Wide Shut ), The Shining (1980) is the perfect psychological thriller for a night at the drive-in cinema in London. Priced at just £42 per car, the Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water is finally a night out that you're allowed to enjoy!

What is The Shining movie about?

Jack Torrance (Jack Nicholson) takes a job as the winter caretaker at the remote Overlook Hotel in hopes of taking advantage of the quiet location to focus on his book and cure his writer's block. When he moves into the hotel with his family it's not long until his son Danny (Danny Lloyd), begins to be plagued by psychic visions. While Jack's writing continues to stagnate Danny's visions become more and more upsetting. As Jack begins to discover the hotel's dark secrets things start to unravel.

Who stars in The Shining movie?

The film stars Jack Nicholson (Easy Rider, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, Terms of Endearment, As Good As It Gets) as struggling writer Jack Torrance. His wife Wendy is portrayed by Shelley Duvall ( 3 Women, Popeye) with son Danny played by Danny Lloyd.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

