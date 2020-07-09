The Drive In presents Blade Runner in London 9 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Blade Runner today!

Blade Runner on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per car!

Directed by Ridley Scott (Alien, Thelma & Louise, Gladiator, Black Hawk Down), Blade Runner (1980) is the perfect psychological thriller for a night at the drive-in cinema in London. Priced at just £42 per car, the Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water is finally a night out that you're allowed to enjoy!

What is Blade Runner movie about?

Burnt out cop Deckard (Harrison Ford) is pushed by the Boss (M. Emmet Walsh) to take one more case as a Blade Runner. As a Blade Runner Deckman is responsible for hunting Replicants and terminating them. He is tasked with finding and 'retiring' four escaped Replicants who have returned to Earth illegally. Will his feelings for Rachel (Sean Young), a Replicant girl who believes she is human interfere with his ability to get the job done?

Who stars in Blade Runner the movie?

The film stars Harrison Ford (The Fugitive, Star Wars, Indiana Jones, Air Force One, Clear and Present Danger) as burntout cop Rick Deckard. The movie also stars Rutger Hauer (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, The Legend of the Holy Drinker) as Roy Batty, leader of the Replicants and Sean Young (Stripe, Dune, Fatal Instinct, Ace Ventura: Pet Detective).

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Blade Runner drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Get ready for a wild ride as this sci-fi classic comes to London on the big screen. Book Blade Runner tickets now!