The Drive In presents The Goonies in London 2 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The Goonies today!

The Goonies on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per car!

This 1985 cult classic comedy-action-adventure movie, for kids, has been delighting audiences since it was released. Get ready to Truffle Shuffle to the Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water where for £42 you can load the car and bring the whole family to the cinema!

What is The Goonies movie about?

A group of friends who call themselves The Goonies are having their last weekend together as a big country club expansion is driving them out of their homes. When the kids find a doubloon and a treasure map in one of their attics they go on a wild adventure that just might end up saving their homes and teaching them a thing or two about friendship along the way.

Who stars in The Goonies movie?

The film stars Sean Astin (Rudy, The Lord of the Rings, 50 First Dates, Stranger Things) as Mikey Walsh, with Josh Brolin (Grindhouse, No Country for Old Men, American Gangster, Avengers) as his brother Brand. The Film also stars Corey Feldman (Stand by Me, Gremlins, The Lost Boys) as Mouth.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Goonies drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Pack up your kids and their mates (or just your mates) and get ready for a treasure hunt on the Drive In big screen!. Book The Goonies tickets now!