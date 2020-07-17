The Drive In presents Bridesmaids in London 17 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Bridesmaids today!

What is Bridesmaids movie about?

Annie (Kristen Wiig) is in her 30s with no job, no savings and no boyfriend. Her life is a mess, but when her lifelong best friend, Lillian (Maya Rudolph), gets engaged, it's time to put all that behind her and be the best maid of honor possible. Even with a broken heart and an empty wallet Annie makes her way through the strange, complicated and expensive traditions required of the bride's right-hand man. Annie is absolutely determined to make things perfect, so she drags Lillian and the other bridesmaids down the twisted aisle to the wedding.

Who stars in Bridesmaids the movie?

The film stars Kristen Wiig (Saturday Night Live, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, Zoolander 2, Ghostbusters) as Maid of Honor Annie, with Maya Rudolph (Groan Ups, Wine Country, Big Mouth, The Good Place) as the blushing bride-to-be. The film also stars Melissa McCarthy (The Gilmore Girls, Mike & Molly, Tammy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?) and Ellie Kemper (The Office, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 21 Jump Street).

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

