The Drive In presents It in London 14 July only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to It today!

It on The Drive In big screen starting at £42 per car!

This 2017 remake of the horror classic will have you shaking in your seats. Be prepared for terror at the Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water where for £42 you can load the car and bring the whole crew to the cinema!

What is It the movie about?

Based on the Stephen King novel of the same name the film tells the story of seven kids who are tormented by an evil that can take the shape of their worst fears and does so as Pennywise, the child-killing clown. Thirty years later, they come together to try once more to his reign of terror once and for all.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

It drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Get ready for big scares as It comes to the London big screen!. Book it tickets now!