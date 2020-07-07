The Drive In presents Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again in London 3 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Mamma Mia 2 Here We Go Again today!

The 2018 follow up to the musical comedy inspired by the beloved music had big shoes to fill, and it did not disappoint. Incredible actors bring the music of ABBA to life on the big screen and will leave you having the time of your life! The Drive In at the Troubadour Meridian Water where for £42 you can load the car and bring the whole family to the cinema will leave you feeling like a number one!

What is Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again the movie about?

This unique film is both prequel and sequel to the musical comedy we all love. The year is 1979 and Donna, Tanya and Rosie have just graduated from Oxford. Donna strikes out on her own travelling across Europe and meeting Harry, Bill and Sam along the way. In the present day, Donna's daughter Sophie is pregnant and struggling to come to terms with the reopening of her mother's hotel.

Who stars in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again the movie?

The film features Amanda Seyfried (Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia!, Dear John) as Sophie, Christine Baranski (The Birdcage, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Chicago, Into the Woods) as Tanya with Jessica Keenan Wynn playing younger Tanya. The film also stars Pierce Brosnan (James Bond, The Matador, The Ghostwriter) and Colin Firth (The English Patient, Bridget Jones's Diary, The King's Speech). The film also features Andy Garcia and Cher.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

