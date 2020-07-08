Important Notice

    Cinema: Jumanji The Next Level Tickets at the The Drive In, London

    Cinema: Jumanji The Next Level

    Immerse yourself in the world of Jumanji from the comfort of your own car!

    Important information

    Age restriction

    12+

    Child policy
    Rated 12A.
    Running time
    2hr 3min
    Performance dates
    Wednesday, 8 July 2.30pm & Saturday, 11 July 3:50pm
    Content
    Contains moderately violent scenes.
    Special notice
    Please note: Ticket price is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

