Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Mrs Doubtfire today!

After his ex-wife Miranda (Sally Field) gets full custody of the children following a nasty divorce, out-of-work jobbing voice actor Daniel (played by the late Robin Williams) asks his gay brother Frank, a movie make-up artist, to help him create a prosthetic mask that can disguise him as an unsuspecting housekeeper and nanny. After sabotaging other candidates for the position, he is miraculously hired by Miranda under the guise of an old Scottish woman. Finally, he can spend time with his children in at least some way, shape, or form. But can Daniel get away with this caper, or will something give himself away?

Released in November 1993 and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter 1 & 2), Mrs Doubtfire was an overwhelming critical success and box office smash, grossing $441.3 million on just a $25 million budget. Now you can see the film in a whole new way at the London Troubadour Meridian Water Drive In cinema this summer!!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Screening for just one night only and with limited availability