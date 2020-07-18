The Drive In presents Knives Out in London 1 showing only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £42 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Knives Out today!

This fun, irreverent mystery is a modern-day whodunnit full of twists and turns. When acclaimed mystery writer Harlan Thrombey is found with his throat slashed the night after his 85th birthday party. He leaves behind unanswered questions and an inheritance that might just be worth killing for.

A famous investigator suddenly appears to get to the bottom of this locked door mystery featuring a family full of strained relationships, secrets, entitlement and greed.

This award-winning modern whodunnit features big A-list stars including Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Daniel Craig, Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis on the silver screen. Don't miss one of the best mystery film of recent times this July! Screening for just one night only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular whodunnit book your Knives Out tickets today!