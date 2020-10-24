The Drive In presents the film 100% Wolf in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this autumn, book tickets to 100% Wolf today!

100% Wolf on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

Freddy Lupin comes from a long line of proud werewolves. He is certain that he will go on to become the most terrifying werewolf of all time. But Freddy is in for the surprise of his life when at his first ‘warfing’ something goes horribly wrong and he finds himself turned into a ferocious, snarling… poodle.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The hottest new release in London this autumn is to 100% Wolf at The Drive In cinema.