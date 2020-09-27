The Drive In presents the film After We Collided​ in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this autumn, book tickets to After We Collided​ today!

Hardin will always be... Hardin. But is he really the deep, thoughtful guy Tessa fell madly in love with -- or has he been a stranger all along? She wishes she could walk away. It's just not that easy. Not with the memory of the passionate nights they spent together. Still, Tessa's not sure she can endure one more broken promise. She's focused on her studies and just starting an exciting new internship at Vance Publishing.

She's also being pursued by Trevor, a handsome new co-worker who is exactly the kind of guy she should be with. Hardin knows he made a mistake, possibly the biggest one of his life. He wants to right his wrongs and overcome his demons. He's not going to lose Tessa without a fight. But can he change? Will he change... for love? AFTER WE COLLIDED... Life will never be the same.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

