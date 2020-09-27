Cinema: After We Collided Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: After We Collided

After We Collided comes colliding onto the big screen The Drive In London cinema this autumn!

Important information

Child policy
Rated (15).
Running time
1hr 40min
Performance dates
Sunday, 27 September at 7pm and Thursday, 8 October at 9.45pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

