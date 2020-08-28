Cinema: Bad Boys for Life Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Bad Boys for Life

Experience the magic of Drive In cinema with Bad Boys for Life starring Will Smith.

Important information

Age restriction

15+

Child policy
15 age rating.
Running time
2hr 4min
Performance dates
4 July 2020 to 28 September 2020.
Content
The film contains crude humour, language, and strong bloody violence.
Special notice
Please note: Tickets are priced per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

