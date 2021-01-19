The Drive In presents in London 2 nights only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £40 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Bend it Like Beckham today!

Bend It Like Beckham on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

The daughter of orthodox Sikh rebels against her parents' traditionalism and joins a football team, which eventually makes its way to the top of the league. The film was a surprise commercial hit, grossing $76.6 million at the box office on a $6 million budget. It is the highest-grossing sports film to focus on association football and eventually, it spawned a stage musical adaptation, which opened at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End on 24 June 2015.

Bend It Like Beckham cast

Bend It Like Beckham stars Parminder Nagra as Jesminder "Jess" Kaur Bhamra, Keira Knightley as Juliette "Jules" Paxton, Archie Panjabi as "Pinky" Kaur Bhamra, Jonathan Rhys Meyers as Joe, Shaznay Lewis as Marlena "Mel" Goines, Anupam Kher as Mohaan Singh Bhamra, Shaheen Khan as Mrs. "Sukhi" Kaur Bhamra, Frank Harper as Alan Paxton, Juliet Stevenson as Paula Paxton, Ameet Chana as Tony, Kulvinder Ghir as Teetu, Ash Varrez as Teetu's dad, Pooja Shah as Meena, Preeya Kalidas as Monica, Trey Farley as Taz, Zohra Sehgal as Biji, Saraj Chaudhry as Sonny, and Paven Virk as Bubbly.

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Bend it Like Beckham drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Bend It Like Beckham on the silver screen. Screening for just one late night and one early evening showing only and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!