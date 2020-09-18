Cinema: Bill and Ted Face the Music Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Bill and Ted Face the Music

Bill and Ted Face the Music at The Drive In cinema in London!

Important information

Child policy
Rated PG (Parental Guidance Suggested).
Running time
1hr 32min
Performance dates
18 - 28 September 2020.
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

