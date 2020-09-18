The Drive In presents the film Bill & Ted Face the Music in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Bill and Ted Face the Music today!

Bill and Ted Face the Music on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-traveling exploits of William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. and Theodore "Ted" Logan. Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends -- to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

The long-awaited sequel to Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991) that's 30 years in the making sees Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter return to reprise their acclaimed roles.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Drive In cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this autumn is to see Bill and Ted Face the Music at The Drive In cinema. Book Bill and Ted Face the Music tickets now starting from £40 a car!