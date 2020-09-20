The Drive In presents Grease in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £40 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Grease today!

Grease on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per car!

Based on one of the most beloved musicals of all time, this 1978 film had people around the world doing the hand jive and lining up for a peek at the Love Shack.

What is Grease the movie about?

A group of high school kids in the 1950s struggle to remain themselves while trying to impress everyone else. They struggle with their identities, reputations, friendships and romances. Welcome to the singing and dancing world of "Grease," the most successful movie musical of all time. When good girl Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) and bad boy Danny (John Travolta) have a summer romance, it seems short lived, but when they run across each other at school, will they cross clique lines to be with each other?

Who stars in Grease the movie?

The film stars John Travolta (Saturday Night Fever, Pulp Fiction, Face/Off, Hairspray) as leather-clad bad boy Danny Zuko. Four-time Grammy award-winning recording artist Olivia Newton-John (Xanadu, Two of a Kind, It's My Party) stars as sweet-hearted girl next door Sandra Dee. The movie also features 7-time Tony Award nominee Stockard Channing.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Grease drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Whether you're cosying up to your sweetheart in a red convertible or you've brought the whole family along, there's no better way to see Grease than at the Drive In!. Book Grease tickets now!