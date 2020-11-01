The Drive In presents the film Jumanji: The Next Level in London 4 showings only!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Jumanji: The Next Level today!

Jumanji: The Next Level on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

The fourth film in the Jumanji franchise following Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) is coming to the drive-in cinema in London this summer for 2 showings only!

Picking up where the last instalment left off, Jumanji: The Next Level follows the same gang you know and love back in action. But this time, the game has changed and they must venture where no man has gone before, braving snow-capped mountains and blazing hot deserts to save a member of their party. Can they manage to escape the most dangerous board game in the world, or will Jumanji spell game over for them?

The film stars Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas, Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Jumanji: The Next Level tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Don't miss your chance to see the fight for mankind's future unfold. Book Jumanji: The Next Level tickets now starting from £40 a car!