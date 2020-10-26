The Drive In presents the film Pixie in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car!

Pixie is determined to get revenge for her mother’s death. The way to do that is by planning and executing a heist. When things don’t go to plan she quickly finds herself on the lam with two young men who are thrown into the mix and quickly in over their heads.

The unlikely trio find themselves being chased through the Irish countryside being pursued by a deadly gang of priests. It’s up to Pixie to match wits with her enemies, topple the patriarchy and take her life in her own hands.

Pixie stars Olivia Cooke (Ready Player One, Bates Motel), Ben Hardy (EastEnders, Bohemian Rhapsody), Colm Meaney (Star Trek, The Journey) and Alec Baldwin (The Cooler, A Streetcar Named Desire, 30 Rock).

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

