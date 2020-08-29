Cinema: Queen & Slim Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Queen & Slim

Queen & Slim pull into The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Age restriction

15+

Child policy
This film is rated 15.
Running time
2hr 12min
Performance dates
14 August 2020 at 10 pm and 29 August 2020 at 9.45 pm
Content
Contains strong violent scenes.
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

