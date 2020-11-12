Cinema: Saint Maud Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: Saint Maud

Spooky film Saint Maud heads to London's drive-in cinema this autumn!

Important information

Child policy
Rated (15).
Running time
1hr 24min
Performance dates
Thursday, 12 November 2020 at 9.30pm
Special notice
Please note: Price is per vehicle. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

Next Available Performances of Cinema: Saint Maud

TODAY is 14th October 2020

November 2020

Tags:

CinemaThe Drive In cinema in London

We use cookies