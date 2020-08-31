The Drive In presents Tenet​ (2020) in London from 31 August to 13 September!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Enjoy classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car from only £40 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s whilst enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book drive-in theatre tickets to Tenet​ today!

Tenet on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

Armed with only one word -- Tenet -- and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real-time. A new film by Christopher Nolan, starring John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Eliza Debicki.

The Drive In has been a lifesaver for the movie industry this year. After the coronavirus pandemic has left many creative industries in shreds, many new films that were meant to make big blockbuster premieres in cinemas in 2020 have found a new platform at The Drive In cinema with Tenet the latest new film to be screened. Don't miss it!

Contact-free movie experience!

The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by the venue's team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart for optimal social distancing, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and the drive in will be putting extra measures in place to ensure all their shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Tenet ​ drive-in cinema tickets London available now!

There's no doubt that the hottest tickets of the summer are Drive In tickets to see Twilight's Robert Pattinson in Tenet. Screening for just two weeks and with limited availability, be sure to catch this spectacular cultural experience this summer that's unlike any experience you've had in London!