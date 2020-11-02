Cinema: The Goonies Tickets at the The Drive In, London

Cinema: The Goonies

The Goonies at The Drive In this summer!

Important information

Running time
1hr 54min
Performance dates
2 November 2020 at 8pm
Content
This Film is rated 12A.
Special notice
Please note: Ticket price is per vehicle not per person. Latecomers will not be admitted. The Drive In is a fully contact-free experience. Please keep your window closed when our attendants scan your tickets, and stay in your automobile throughout. If you need to use the restrooms, please make sure to keep a 2-metre distance from others and we encourage you to wear a face mask. Restrooms will be cleaned between uses. Sound will come straight to your automobile radio – information on how to tune in will be provided before the show begins! If you don’t have an FM radio in your vehicle, you can bring your own portable radio or use one of the various radio apps available on smartphones.

