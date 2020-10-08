The Drive In presents the film X-Men: The New Mutants in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to The New Mutants today!

The New Mutants on The Drive In big screen starting at £40 per vehicle!

Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy), Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton) and Roberto da Costa (Henry Zaga) are four young mutants being held in an isolated hospital for psychiatric monitoring. Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga), believing the teenagers are a danger both to themselves and to society as a whole, keeps a close eye on them as she struggles to teach them how to rein in their mutant abilities.

When newcomer Danielle "Dani" Moonstar (Blu Hunt) joins the other patients in the facility, strange occurrences begin to take place. The hospital's patients are plagued by hallucinations and flashbacks, and their new mutant abilities--and their friendships--will be tested as they battle to try to make it out alive.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water in London is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through the venue's mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and there'll be extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

