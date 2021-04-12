The Drive In presents Tom and Jerry The Movie in London!

Experience the magic of the classic American drive-in theatre. A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety and comfort of your own car starting at only £26 per vehicle! Bring back the nostalgia of the 1950s while enjoying modern conveniences at the touch of your phone. Don't miss your chance to make memories this summer, book tickets to Tom and Jerry The Movie today!

Tom and Jerry The Movie (1992) on The Drive In big screen starting at £26 per car!

Tom and Jerry set aside their difference and put their classic ongoing rivalry on hold in order to help a little girl named Robyn Starling, to escape from her evil aunt and reunite with her lost and presumed-dead father.

Who stars in Tom and Jerry The Movie?

Tom and Jerry have popularly remained silent throughout their classic cat and mouse chase rivalry but for this 1992 movie, they find their voices. The film stars the voices of Richard Kind, Dana Hill, Anndi McAfee, Tony Jay, Rip Taylor, Henry Gibson, Michael Bell, Ed Gilbert, David L. Lander, Howard Morris and Charlotte Rae.

Contact-Free Movie experience!

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio) information on how to tune in will be available on the day. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.



With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

Tom and Jerry The Movie (1992) drive-in cinema tickets available now!

The hottest ticket in London this summer is to The Drive In. Head to the Drive In and get catch this family favourite film on the big screen. Book Tom and Jerry The Movie tickets now!